Self-isolation requirement for 'green' arrivals into Jersey comes into force

New self-isolation requirements have come into force for passengers arriving into Jersey.

From today, passengers arriving into Jersey from 'green' regions will have to self isolate until they receive an initial negative result.

It comes just a day after 30 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the island - with 25 of them coming through inbound travel and 15 from regions categorised as green.

The government intended to bring the change into effect when the turnaround time for on-island testing fell to twelve hours.

The States voted to introduce the measures earlier than planned, having faced pressure to alter its border policy from politicians.

Under current rules, those arriving from 'green' countries must also take a follow-up test on day five of their visit.