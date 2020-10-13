Bournemouth, City of London and Bristol are among the latest group of UK regions to change to red zones in Jersey's traffic light system.

These changes will come into effect from 00:01 on Saturday 17 October, before half term.

Passengers arriving with a red status are required to undertake a PCR test on arrival (day zero) and must isolate for 14 days.

The full list of regions changing include:

Bath - Green to Red

Bournemouth - Green to Red

Bristol - Green to Red

City of London - Green to Red

Southampton - Green to Red

Credit: Government of Jersey

Passengers arriving into Jersey from 'green' regions will have to self isolate until they receive an initial negative result.

It comes just a day after 30 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the island - with 25 of them coming through inbound travel and 15 from regions categorised as green.

Among the regions staying the same are:

Cardiff - stays Amber

Edinburgh - stays Amber

Glasgow - stays Red

Liverpool - stays Red

Manchester - stays Red

Passengers arriving with an amber status are required to undertake a PCR test on arrival (day zero) and on day five, and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their day five test.

Jersey's Chief Minister says the government is taking a "proportionate and balanced response" that is "right for Jersey".

We do not want to prevent Islanders from leaving Jersey to visit friends and family or to take children to University. Behind each number there is a family story and I hope people will remember that there are real people behind these statistics. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Figures show that the 30 new cases identified in Jersey on Monday were results from 3,588 swabs taken over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This means 99.16% of people arriving in the island tested negative.

These results accumulate to 43% of the island's weekly results.