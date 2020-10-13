Bournemouth, City of London and Bristol among UK regions to go from green to red in Jersey
Bournemouth, City of London and Bristol are among the latest group of UK regions to change to red zones in Jersey's traffic light system.
These changes will come into effect from 00:01 on Saturday 17 October, before half term.
Passengers arriving with a red status are required to undertake a PCR test on arrival (day zero) and must isolate for 14 days.
The full list of regions changing include:
Bath - Green to Red
Bournemouth - Green to Red
Bristol - Green to Red
City of London - Green to Red
Southampton - Green to Red
Passengers arriving into Jersey from 'green' regions will have to self isolate until they receive an initial negative result.
It comes just a day after 30 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the island - with 25 of them coming through inbound travel and 15 from regions categorised as green.
Among the regions staying the same are:
Cardiff - stays Amber
Edinburgh - stays Amber
Glasgow - stays Red
Liverpool - stays Red
Manchester - stays Red
Passengers arriving with an amber status are required to undertake a PCR test on arrival (day zero) and on day five, and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their day five test.
Jersey's Chief Minister says the government is taking a "proportionate and balanced response" that is "right for Jersey".
We do not want to prevent Islanders from leaving Jersey to visit friends and family or to take children to University. Behind each number there is a family story and I hope people will remember that there are real people behind these statistics.
Figures show that the 30 new cases identified in Jersey on Monday were results from 3,588 swabs taken over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This means 99.16% of people arriving in the island tested negative.
These results accumulate to 43% of the island's weekly results.