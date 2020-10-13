Jersey's first inclusive cycle centre opens

Jersey has officially opened its first inclusive cycle centre.'Cycle Without Limits' is home to a range of adapted bikes that allow adults and children with disabilities or mobility issues to enjoy riding in a safe, outdoor space.Those running the scheme hope it will create an environment where everyone can cycle on a regular basis, regardless of ability and can begin to weave more exercise into their lifestyle, to improve mental and physical wellbeing.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Two thirds of households in the island have someone with a functional impairment living with them and that might be sensory, mental or physical. That's 35,000 people, and so it's absolutely imperative that we have inclusive and disabled opportunities for people to ensure that they can live actively and be included in physical activity. Cirsty De Gruchy, Move More Jersey Sport

The centre is said to provide disabled islanders with the 'freedom from daily constraints' and the ability to extend the speed and distance of movement compared to their normal wheelchair or other form of mobility aid.For some, this may be by cycling independently on an adapted cycle and for others, being supported by a companion on a two-person cycle.It is a centre that participants have said is 'thoroughly enjoyable'.

I've not been on a bike for years and going on that bike is absolutely fun, I have had so much fun on the bike. Helen Journeaux, Cyclist