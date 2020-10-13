Parking suspended on Guernsey's North Beach to prepare testing facilities

People will not be able to park on the East Arm of North Beach in Guernsey from 6pm tonight (14 October) until 11.59pm on Thursday, as further preparations take place at the Covid-19 testing facilities.

The closure is necessary so staff can get ready ahead of the transition to Phase 5c of the "Exit from Lockdown" which will allow more travel. Self-isolation requirements will be significantly less for arrivals from Group B countries or regions and there will be increased testing for people arriving into the island.Although a date for this has not yet been announced the States of Guernsey say work has continued to "ensure all areas are operationally ready."

The suspension of parking will also allow further training for teams who will be operating the facilities.