Source of positive Covid-19 test in Jersey not known

Health officials have confirmed that they do not know how or when one person in Jersey contracted coronavirus. The case is one of the positive results from the past ten days, however despite tracking and tracing more than 50 of their direct contacts, they are unable to find the source.

Dr Ivan Muscat made the admission during a health scrutiny hearing this morning. He says the likelihood is that it came from an arrivals case and that because of the extensive contact testing, he can confirm the patient hasn't infected anyone else.