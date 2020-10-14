12 Jersey firefighters are self-isolating after one tests positive for Covid-19

A quarter of Jersey's firefighters are self-isolating after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

The 12 firefighters were based at Rouge Bouillon Fire Station which has now undergone a deep clean.

The States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service say they have been prepared for this eventuality and have appropriate cover.

I would like to reassure Islanders that we were prepared for this eventuality, and plans were already in place to split the watches between Rouge Bouillon Headquarters and Western Fire Station. I have ensured that we have appropriate crew cover following this situation. Paul Brown, Jersey's Chief Fire Officer

Three other watches, each containing 12 firefighters, remain on duty.

Jersey's fire service says personnel are being contacted and offered proactive screening tests.