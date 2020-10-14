30% of students at Grainville and Haute Vallée report not eating before school

Nearly a third of students at Grainville and Haute Vallée secondary schools have reported not eating before they arrive on site.

To try and tackle this, breakfast clubs have been started at both schools in an attempt to improve concentration and wellbeing.

They are working with the Channel Islands Co-operative to give out 100 free breakfasts at each school a day, so students can tuck into a meal before lessons begin.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, which mean that school canteens cannot operate as they used to, students are being offered brioche as well as fresh fruit such as apples and bananas.

The breakfast clubs' success will be reviewed on a term by term basis. Teachers say they are already noticing a difference in the young people that they teach.