Anti-social behaviour on the rise in Jersey

Anti-social behaviour from under 18s is on the rise in Jersey.

An ITV Freedom of Information request has revealed there have been 356 incidents of anti-social behaviour committed by people under the age of 18 between January and September 2020.

2019 saw 384 in total, suggesting 2020 figures will show an increase in total by the end of the year. Police say lockdown and an increase in reporting have contributed to the rise.

161 acts of anti-social behaviour committed by people under 18 in Jersey in 2017

245 acts of anti-social behaviour committed by people under 18 in Jersey in 2018

Anti-social behaviour is likely to cause alarm or distress to communities and neighbourhoods. These actions can include drug use, harrassment, intimidation and criminal damage.

The top 5 "hot spots" for 2020 where culprits are under 18 are:

- The area encompassing Hilgrove Street, Halkett Street and Queen Street, St Helier. - Havre Des Pas, St Helier. - Millennium Town Park, St Helier. - Parade Park, St Helier. - Winston Churchill Memorial Park, St Brelade.

67% of incidents this year have been committed by repeat offenders (more than twice) who are under the age of 18.