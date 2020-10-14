Children returning from boarding schools to Jersey this half term will not have to quarantine if they have come from Covid-free schools. The children will be treated as if they are from green regions, despite the location of their school, and will have a test on day zero, and day five. They will not have to isolate in-between the two tests.

Jersey's government has been working closely with boarding schools in the UK to help children come home for the holiday. The children will have to come from a Covid free school, that has used a bubble system either in the UK or overseas to qualify.

Children can opt to take a pre-departure PCR test 72 hours ahead of travel which would mean that they would only be required to complete a day five test if they remained in Jersey.

Information will be sent out to parents via their child's school.