Children under the age of 12 will now be tested for coronavirus in Jersey

Children under the age of 12 in Jersey who have been in direct contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus will now be tested, under new rules.

The test will only be done if the child's parents have given consent. Previously children were only required to isolate for two weeks.

It comes after a child returned to St Michael's School after isolating with a positive relative for two weeks, and later tested positive themselves.

Children arriving at the border however, will still be exempt from any testing.

New rules have been brought in for children returning from boarding schools this half term. If they are coming from a Covid-free school, and have been living in a bubble system, they will be treated as if they have come from a green region and tested on day zero and day five, regardless of the location of their school.

Coronavirus numbers on the island rose sharply over the weekend.New measures, such as the contract tracing app, are being brought in to try and track cases.

Read more: