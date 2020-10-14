The Royal College of Nursing in Guernsey says it is "cautiously optimistic" the ongoing pay dispute will be resolved with Guernsey's new deputies.

Of the 38 elected last week 20 signed up to become nursing champions to end the dispute.

The Chair of Guernsey Royal College for Nursing says "we especially look forward to working closely with Nursing Champions to ensure that the voice of nursing is heard at the top table" and the "pay parity gap" will be addressed "as soon as the Policy and Resources committee is established".

The union is also hopeful they can have full and frank discussions about introducing a Chief Nurse role.