Guernsey nurses "cautiously optimistic" ongoing pay dispute will be resolved with new deputies
The Royal College of Nursing in Guernsey says it is "cautiously optimistic" the ongoing pay dispute will be resolved with Guernsey's new deputies.
Of the 38 elected last week 20 signed up to become nursing champions to end the dispute.
The Chair of Guernsey Royal College for Nursing says "we especially look forward to working closely with Nursing Champions to ensure that the voice of nursing is heard at the top table" and the "pay parity gap" will be addressed "as soon as the Policy and Resources committee is established".
The union is also hopeful they can have full and frank discussions about introducing a Chief Nurse role.
We are looking forward to being able to fully and frankly discuss the role of a Chief Nurse and why Guernsey doesn’t have one as well as looking at ways to futureproof nursing on the island through ongoing nurse education and establishing a healthcare regulation framework. None of these are easy tasks, we appreciate that, but we hope that by working in partnership nursing on Guernsey will thrive.