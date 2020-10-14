Meeting to be held on controversial plans for homes at La Pointe in Guernsey

A meeting is to be held to decide the future of controversial plans for homes at La Pointe.

Hillstone Guernsey Ltd has submitted two previous applications to develop a triangular field on Braye Road.

Both of them, one to build eight houses and one to build six, have been refused. A petition was started opposing the plans, with islanders wanting to protect green spaces.

The latest application, which is for two houses this time, has already been discussed by the Guernsey Development and Planning Authority (D&PA). As a decision could not be made then, areas of concern will be looked at again today.