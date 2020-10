It's been an opportunity for cameras to be dusted down and artistic talent to be in full flow over the last couple of days.

We have had some great lighting, rainbows, clouds and weather to enjoy! Thank you for sending through your photographs and do keep them coming.

The address is: channelweather@itv.com

Threatening clouds move close to the islands. Credit: Ian Brown

Clouds and the sunshine make a fabulous depth of colour. Credit: Emma Louis

A beautiful golf swing by Harry Vardon in Grouville, Jersey. Credit: Sharon Gurren

Threatening clouds over Alderney today. Credit: Janine Page