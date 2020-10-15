2020 Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery Draw: One in a million

Tomorrow (16 October) one lucky ticket could become a millionaire.

The Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery will be drawn live in Friday's programme on ITV Channel TV from 6pm.

The lottery has become a staple of the charity's fundraising calendar, helping them deliver a range of important services to patients.

This year, the Hospice says the money raised from the lottery is more important than ever, given the huge challenges that charities are facing through the pandemic.

Every member of the Hospice team plays a key role in caring for patients and their families in a variety of ways - but this year, ITV News has spoken to one member in particular, who deserves special recognition.