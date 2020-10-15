Class sent home after positive Covid-19 case at St Saviour's Primary School

A class of pupils at St Saviour's School in Jersey have been sent home to isolate after one child tested positive for Coronavirus.

The children will be tested at days five and eight, subject to parental or carer consent.

All parents have been informed and the school will remain open, following advice from Environmental and Public Health.

The children in isolation will continue to receive school work and will carry on with their education. The premises has been disinfected and the school is continuing to follow the latest Public Health advice. Mark Rogers, Director General of the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills

It comes days after a child returned to St Michael's School after isolating with a positive relative for two weeks, and later tested positive themselves.

From today, children under the age of 12 in Jersey who have been in direct contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus will now be tested, under new rules. Previously children were only required to isolate for two weeks.

Children arriving at the border however, will still be exempt from any testing.