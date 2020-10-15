A class at Blanchelande College in Guernsey was sent home today after two students and a member of staff falsely tested positive for coronavirus.

They were experimenting with Covid-19 antigen and antibody tests which had been brought in by a guest speaker. Once the results were in, more tests were completed which came back negative.

The States of Guernsey is reminding people that while antigen and antibody test kits are available to buy, they do have a greater chance of giving a false positive result than a Covid-19 diagnostic test processed by a laboratory.

Read more: