Condor cancels all high speed sailings from UK in November

Condor's cancelling all its high speed sailings between the Channel Islands and the UK next month. The ferry company says it was left with "no option" as tighter quarantine restrictions have reduced the number of passengers looking to travel.

Sailings between Poole, Jersey and Guernsey will be suspended from Friday 6 November to Thursday 3 December.

When the States of Guernsey reclassified the southern regions of the UK to Group A last week, we saw a significant increase in cancellations and a similar reduction in new bookings. The pandemic is also clearly impacting on passenger confidence generally as we enter the quieter autumn and winter periods. Paul Luxon, Condor’s Chief Executive

Passengers who were due to travel on the cancelled sailings are being switched to the Commodore Clipper service from Portsmouth.

The slower Commodore Clipper service to Portsmouth will still operate as will services bringing students home for Christmas.

The company says a sailing from Poole to Guernsey and Jersey sailing will run on Friday 4 December to ensure local students at UK universities and colleges can come home for Christmas.

Condor will also maintain passenger services over the festive period.