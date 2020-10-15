Jet2 announces five new summer routes to Jersey

Jet2 will fly five new routes to Jersey next summer.

Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted will be added to its existing Leeds Bradford summer service due to customer demand.

The company will be operating more than 200 flights from May 2021.

The growth we have agreed with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for summer 2021 is a real demonstration of confidence in Jersey as a destination, and our tourism industry, as it plans for its recovery in 2021. The addition of these five new routes, on top of our established programme from Leeds Bradford, makes our beautiful Island available to many more visitors. Matt Thomas, CEO, Ports of Jersey

The new summer schedule is set to be as follows: