Winning ticket to be revealed for Jersey Hospice Care lottery draw

Tonight is the night the winner of the Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery draw will be revealed.

Those golden tickets will be announced live on a special ITV Channel TV programme from 6pm this evening.

One person or syndicate will take home one million pounds, while runners-up will receive prizes ranging from £10,000 to £100,000.

Proceeds from the lottery will go towards funding the work of Jersey Hospice Care, which supports those with life-limiting conditions. All 7,000 tickets have sold out.

The charity provides medical care to patients, as well as advice and emotional support to them and their families. Hospice operates an in-patient unit which offers round-the-clock care all year round, while services are funded by the generosity of islanders.

This year, the Hospice says the money raised from the lottery is more important than ever, given the huge challenges that charities are facing through the pandemic.