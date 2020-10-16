Deputy Peter Ferbrache elected as Guernsey's new Chief Minister

Deputy Peter Ferbrache has been elected as Guernsey's new Chief Minister.

He won a vote by newly elected States Members to chair the island's Policy and Resources Committee, beating incumbent Deputy Gavin St Pier by 23 votes to 17.

The 38 new members of the States of Deliberation were also sworn in at the Royal Court this morning (16 October).

The other members of the Policy & Resources Committee will be elected on Saturday. Presidents of the other various committees will be elected on Monday and other Committee members voted in on Wednesday.