Guernsey's Chief Minister to be elected

Guernsey's Chief Minister will be elected today (16 October).

The role has been held by Deputy Gavin St Pier for the past four years. He is being challenged by returning Deputy Peter Ferbrache.

The 38 newly elected Deputies will vote for who they want to be the new President of the Policy and Resources Committee, which automatically makes them Chief Minister.

The rest of Deputies will also be sworn in following the first island-wide election. Changes to the system meant that each islanders was allowed to cast 38 votes from a list of 119 candidates.

On Saturday the rest of the Policy & Resources Committee will be elected followed by Committee Presidents on Monday.

On Wednesday it will be the turn of other Committee members and Non-Governmental bodies.

