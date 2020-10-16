Where do you go to get away from it all ahead of the world's toughest yacht race? If you're Alex Thomson you head to the Écréhous, an outcrop of rocks off the north-east coast of Jersey.

With his fifth attempt at the fabled Vendee Globe on the horizon, and his preparations hampered by the pandemic, it was the obvious destination for the British skipper, whose family have occupied one of its iconic huts since the 1950s.

"It's 13 foot by 15 foot - there’s a solar panel from one of my boats so we’ve got power", said Thomson.

"We’ve got a really nice big gas fridge, we’ve got gas heaters, we collect the water from the roof, so actually it’s kind of like 'glamping' - you can still have ice for your gin and tonics in the evening".

The Ecrehous. Credit: Kate Thomson

"In some ways I have to thank lockdown because before it my wife’s record was six days and nights there, and I guess lockdown’s made it a little bit easier to be free from all the things that we normally seem to need in our lives."

"Going there for 12 days, you absolutely relax. You maybe spend a day and a half shedding everything that you had, and you don’t really have good communications, a limited supply of water, and you have to do stuff like we used to in the old days, without tablets and phones".

"There’s always stuff to find - my son came back this time and he said “dad, look at this” and I had to go down to the gully and have a look and he’d found a little troop of eight baby squid."

"I said 'Oscar, look at those - yum, yum', and he said 'no, dada.'", Thomson joked, "I think we forget all those basic things that we used to do now we’re filled with technology and I think that’s the bit I love about it".

Thomson will set out to become the first British winner of the Vendee Globe on the multi-million pound boat Hugo Boss. Credit: Alex Thomson Racing

Thomson will line up alongside 32 other skippers in Les Sables-d'Olonne on 9 November for the start of the ninth edition of the Vendee, dubbed the 'Everest of the seas'.

This week he set sail to the west coast of France from this base in Gosport on board his multi-million pound boat, Hugo Boss, which he hopes can carry him to victory over the next three months.

The 46-year-old, who finished third in 2012 and second four years ago, is bidding to become the first British winner of an event which has been dominated by the French since its inception in 1989.

"I think they’ve got to a stage now where there’s a bit of them that wants me to win, I think if we’re able to seal the deal, go from third to second to first then I think they think that it will help make a jump in the international element of the race", the Hugo Boss skipper said.

"I think there’s a bit inside them that they hope it happens, on the other hand it's just hard to think of a Frenchman wanting a British person to win isn’t it?".

"We’ve come close before - obviously Ellen MacArthur came second in 2000, Mike Golding has come third, and obviously I’ve got a third and a second - so we’re there or thereabouts".

"I’m pretty confident to be honest, apart from one race when we weren’t with anybody for a long time, we haven’t raced against them so it’s hard to know exactly where we are in terms of speed but I’m pretty confident".

"I still feel very motivated to go out there and get it - each step we make a gain, we religiously learn from our mistakes, we learn what went well, what went bad, and we improve it into the next cycle."

"A lot of people say it’s about luck and there is some luck involved, but you get to make your own luck to a degree - about the choices you make, the people you want to work with, and that’s the key part."

"Everybody will be looking at the race and everybody thinks that’s all they want to hear about - but the reality is the race is finished before it starts" he said.

Thomson matched the best performance by a British skipper finishing second in the 2016 edition of the race. Credit: PA

Thomson will be one of four sailors flying the British flag in this year's event, and though the man born in Bangor has been claimed by Wales, he says his connection with Jersey is stronger than ever.

"To me it feels like my maternal home - that’s where I come from really", he said, "I feel like I’m from Jersey, but I spent four years of my life living in the Shetland Isles - about as far away as you could possibly get".

"We always love going there - the Ecrehous is a big part of it, but my dad lives in the house in front of the house that my grandfather was born in and my cousins live down the road".

"It feels like that’s where I’m from and my kids and my wife love the place, so we try and spend as much time as we possibly can there - I feel more connected to the family side in Jersey than ever really".