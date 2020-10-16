Jersey's Medical Officer of Health to retire

Jersey's Medical Officer of Health has announced her retirement.

Dr Susan Turnbull has been in the role since 2011, having moved to the island five years earlier.

During her time in the position, she has worked on issues including the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic and more recently, the island's response to Coronavirus.

Following her retirement at the end of October, she plans to return to the UK to spend more time with her family.

I've had a wonderful, varied career and have been privileged to serve the Island for the last 14 years. I'll miss Jersey greatly, but now is the right time to focus on family and I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wonderful grandchildren. Dr Susan Turnbull, Jersey's Medical Officer of Health

Dr Ivan Muscat will continue in the role of Medical Officer of Health while recruitment for Dr Turnbull's replacement takes place.

The government will also appoint an Interim Director of Public Health to support the development of the Jersey Care Model and work on the broader wellbeing impacts of the pandemic.