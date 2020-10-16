More than £123,000 paid out in first year of Jersey mesothelioma scheme

£123,795 has been paid out in compensation in the first year of the Jersey mesothelioma scheme.

It was set up in October 2019, following a campaign for support for people with the disease, which is a type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure. It is rarely possible to cure.

Fewer than 15 applications have been received so far.

More than £92,000 could be claimed by those who have developed asbestos related cancer. The fund, which is known as the Diffuse Mesothelioma Payment Scheme, is a one-off payment from the government.

The amount is based on the age of the sufferer, ranging from £14,334 for those 77 and over and £92,259 for those 37 and under.

Close relatives of islanders who have died from the disease are also able to claim.

Those looking to apply for the scheme will need to meet the following criteria:

be aged 18 years or older

have lived in Jersey for the last 5 years (or the five years preceding their death)

have a diagnosis of diffuse mesothelioma from a consultant in Jersey

have (at any time) been exposed to asbestos-containing materials in Jersey Close relatives wanting to apply will need to meet the following:

be related to a person who has passed away because of diffuse mesothelioma on or after 1 October 2018 and who would have been eligible to receive a payment

have lived in Jersey for the last 5 years

A compensation scheme in Guernsey is set to be rolled out next year after it was brought forward by the States.