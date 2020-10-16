More than 700 referrals to domestic abuse support service in Jersey this year

More than 700 referrals have been made to Jersey's Domestic Abuse Support service since the beginning of the year.

Of those, 361 were classed as at "significant risk of harm".

These figures are one of the main reasons a new three year domestic abuse strategy has begun, alongside Jersey's annual domestic abuse prevention campaign.

Last year's theme was called 'Would you know it if you saw it?'. This year it is titled 'You've seen the signs - now what?'

The aim is to help those who most need to access the right support.

Domestic abuse is a very broad issue and can affect people of all genders, age, sexuality and race. We want islanders experiencing domestic abuse to know that they are not alone and no matter what the circumstances, help and support is available. Sarah Elliot, Independent Safeguarding Chair of the Board

The issue is estimated to affect one in four women and one in six men, and has different forms including physical, emotional, financial, sexual, online, coercive control and harassment and stalking.