Two new electric vehicle charging points to open in Jersey

Two new electric vehicle (EV) charging points are being opened at St Ouen's Parish Hall this afternoon.

The parking bays come in response to the island wide demand for electric car charging services.

Islanders recently had their say on political priorities in a survey. 81% said Making Jersey carbon neutral is just as or more important than before the pandemic. It is hoped increasing the number of electric vehicles on the road can help reach the Government's objective to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Mick Tostevin from the Taxi Driver's Association says the infrastructure needs to be put in place if taxis are going to make the switch to electric vehicles, as the industry has been hit hard by coronavirus restrictions.