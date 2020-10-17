Guernsey's former Chief Minister declines top committee role

Guernsey's former Chief Minister has confirmed will not take a role on the island's top committee.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says he has declined the offer to serve on the Policy & Resources Committee which will be chaired by newly elected Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache.

Deputy Ferbrache won the race for Guernsey's top job on Friday (16 October), winning the votes of 23 members of the newly elected States Assembly.

Instead, Deputy St Pier says he will put himself forward to lead the States' Trading and Supervisory Board, which was last presided over by Deputy Peter Ferbrache. Deputy St Pier says there is a 'massive job to be done' in the role, saying he will put forward a 'radical programme of action'.

The remaining members of the Policy & Resources Committee will be elected today (Saturday 17 October), with Deputies Lyndon Trott, Heidi Soulsby, Mark Helyar and Jonathon Le Tocq all in the running for membership.

Elections for the roles of Presidents on other Committees will take place on Monday 19 October, with other members being elected later in the week.