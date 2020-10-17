Jersey theatre group hopeful of panto return

A theatre group in Jersey hopes it will be able to stage its annual pantomime this year.

Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club returned to the stage this week for the first time in months, after the coronavirus pandemic pulled the curtain on their performance planned.

Several shows had to be cancelled over the course of lockdown but the group now hope that proposed changes to Covid restrictions on singing might mean they can bring their panto back to the stage in January.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

I know there's new draft guidelines being put out so that we might be able to have soloists and duets but probably not any choral singing so we'd probably have to pre-record that. But that's something we're looking at next week - how can we make our panto as much of a panto as possible within the Covid guidelines? Debbie Taylor, Chair of Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club

Social distancing regulations have had a big impact on the island's arts community, with Jersey Opera House confirming it will remain closed until the spring with all scheduled performances either cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.

Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré has insisted the government will provide arts venues with the levels of funding promised - equal to 1% of government spending by 2022.