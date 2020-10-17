Members of Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee confirmed

Guernsey's new-look Policy & Resources Committee has been confirmed following a vote by States members.

Former Health and Social Care president Deputy Heidi Soulsby gathered the most votes and will sit alongside Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, who returns to the Committee.

They will be joined by two newly elected Deputies; Deputy David Mahoney and Deputy Mark Helyar, leader of the Guernsey Party.

All four were proposed by the Deputy Peter Ferbrache, who will chair the Committee, after he was voted in as Chief Minister on Friday (16 October).

Deputy Al Brouard, who was proposed by former Chief Minister Deputy Gavin St Pier, will not return to the committee after gathering the lowest number of votes.

The results of the vote are as follows:

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, 35 votes

Deputy Mark Helyar, 32 votes

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, 30 votes

Deputy David Mahoney, 30 votes

Deputy Al Brouard, 11 votes

The Committee is the most powerful on the island, with responsibility for States budgets and spending and international relations.

Former Chief Minister Deputy St Pier said he had declined the offer of a position on the Committee, saying his successor needed the freedom to take on the role without him 'looking over his shoulder'. Instead, he hopes to lead the States' Trading and Supervisory Board.