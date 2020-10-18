82 workers allowed into Jersey without self-isolating on arrival

82 workers have been allowed to work in Jersey without having to self-isolate on arrival since mid September.

Between Tuesday 22 September and Tuesday 13 October, the government granted 38 exemptions to employers for critical workers.

These included engineers working at Bellozane, Ports of Jersey staff and those responsible for inspecting specialist or heavy machinery which must be inspected by law.

The permissions only apply to the time the worker is at or travelling to and from work. Outside of this, they must isolate in accordance with the restrictions relating to their travel history.

Those who are exempt are monitored by the island's Monitoring and Enforcement Team.

To apply for these exemptions, employers must provide an outline of risk mitigations which are in place in the workplace. For permission for an exemption to be granted:

the person is travelling to the island to complete critical work

their presence is required to keep services or businesses running

the worker needs to be physical present in the workplace

their specific skill is not readily available in Jersey

it is time-critical in terms of urgency and duration of the work required

completing the isolation period before beginning work would be 'impossible, unreasonable or dangerous'.

Government guidance says applications for those working in areas at higher risk of Covid-19, such as hospitals or care homes, will only be granted in 'exceptional' circumstances, and those for people in public-facing roles are unlikely to be approved.