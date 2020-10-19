Collapsed airline Flybe could be revived after buy out

Airline Flybe, which collapsed earlier this year, resulting in the loss of a key Channel Islands air link, could be revived after being bought out by one of its former shareholders.

It may start flying again early next year following the deal agreed with hedge fund firm Cyrus Capital.

Subject to certain confidential conditions, the new deal is expected to allow the business to restart operations under the Flybe brand in early 2021.

Administrators said they will work together with Thyme Opco, the company associated with Cyrus Capital who completed the deal, the Flybe management team and the UK Civil Aviation Authority to prepare for the relaunch of the airline's operations.

Simon Edel, Joint Administrator and EY Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy Partner said: “Today’s announcement, and the upcoming completion of this sale, will be great news to communities around the country that were previously served by Flybe."

The restart of this iconic brand, which was once Europe’s largest regional airline, will provide a potentially significant boost to aviation jobs, regional connectivity, and local economies. Simon Edel, Joint Administrator and EY Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy Partner

A spokesperson for Thyme Opco added: “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to relaunch Flybe.

"The airline is not only a well-known UK brand, it was also the largest regional air carrier in the EU, so while we plan to start off smaller than before, we expect to create valuable airline industry jobs, restore essential regional connectivity in the UK, and contribute to the recovery of a vital part of the country’s economy.”

Flybe went into administration in March with all routes to Jersey cancelled.

It followed the airline running into financial trouble in January, with mounting losses prompting it to approach the government to seek emergency financial support.

When this was not agreed, coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline collapsed into administration.