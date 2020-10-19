Jersey politician calls for more clarity over school coronavirus testing rules

A Jersey politician wants clarity over the testing rules for school children.

Last week, two children tested positive in two Jersey schools, one at St Saviour's and one at St Michael's. St Michaels' school policy required a negative test result before the child's return to school, but contact tracing cleared the child after only isolating. The student then tested positive just hours after returning to school and the whole class was sent home.

Deputy Kevin Pamplin is going to ask the government whether the current system around school children and testing is sufficient.

The Government of Jersey has released a statement specifically in relation to testing.

We have always been able to offer PCR tests to children under 11, with parental consent, when they are either symptomatic and seeking health care, or when they are a direct contact of a known positive case. It is only at the border that we make the distinction of not testing under 11 year olds. Government of Jersey statement

It continues on to say "The latest clinical advice remains that children are not 'super spreaders' of infection for COVID-19, so the risk remains incredibly low of an onward infection that would result in illness."