More than 3,000 islanders sign up for over 65s bus pass in Guernsey

More than 3,000 bus passes for those over the age of 65 in Guernsey have been issued in the last month.

The passes, introduced on 22 September, enable islanders to access free travel on all scheduled bus services.

Due to the high uptake, Driver & Vehicle Licensing has decided to extend the timeframe that existing concessionary passengers have to obtain their new pass, meaning they have two months left to do so.

The cost of obtaining a concessionary pass is £2.50, and application forms are available from the CT Plus shop at the Albany.