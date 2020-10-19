Who are Guernsey's new committee presidents?

Guernsey's committee presidents are being chosen by the island's newly elected deputies.

It has been announced Deputy Neil Inder will head up the Committee for Economic Development - he won by 20 votes to Deputy Charles Parkinson's 18.

Andrea Dudley-Owen is the new President for Education, Sport and Culture. She was unopposed for the role and received unanimous support from the States.

Deputy Peter Roffey has been named President of Employment and Social Security. He was unopposed.

It comes after Deputy Peter Ferbrache was elected as Guernsey Chief Minister.

Members of Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee have also been confirmed.