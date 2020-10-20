65 jobs to be cut at Jersey’s airport and harbour

As many as 65 jobs will be cut at Jersey’s Airport and Harbour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ports of Jersey staff are being offered voluntary redundancy or early retirement in a bid to save £3 million. The figure equates to around 15% of its workforce.

In the last two weeks, passenger numbers were down 90% compared to 2019, while Jersey Harbour has seen an 86% drop in sea passengers so far this year.

The Chief Executive of Ports of Jersey, Matt Thomas, says while the ports had survived the first wave of the pandemic, the second wave was ‘a wave too far’, and the business needed to be ‘reshaped’ to safeguard its future.

We have held off looking at job losses for as long as possible. Sadly, we are not immune to the effects of the virus. We understand these changes will have an impact on our team and their families. Matt Thomas, Chief Executive of Ports of Jersey

It comes less than two months after Condor Ferries announced it would be making redundancies after income fell due to the pandemic.