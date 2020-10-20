Breast cancer screening has resumed in Jersey after appointments were disrupted due to Covid-19.

Patients who are due for a checkup will be contacted by post to attend a scan at the hospital.

We have been prioritising patients based on those high-risk individuals who have a family history of breast cancer. We are really pleased that the team has managed to catch up on the backlog of patients after the service was reduced due to Covid restrictions earlier in the year. Claire Thompson, General Manager of the Primary, Prevention and Intermediate Care Group

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so the Health and Community Services team says it wants to encourage women to seek advice from their GP if they are concerned or have any symptoms.

We encourage women to check themselves for symptoms including lumps, changes in shape or skin texture or pain and to seek advice from their GP as soon as possible if they have any concerns. Claire Thompson, General Manager of the Primary, Prevention and Intermediate Care Group

Women can register for a breast screening online where there is also a short video and information describing the process.