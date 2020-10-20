Search for person in water stood down at La Fregate in Jersey

Emergency services have been stood down following an incident in St Aubin's Bay.

They were searching for someone in the water at La Fregate after the Jersey Coastguard received a call from a member of the public at around 9.15am reporting a potential person in a kayak "who appeared to be struggling".

The RNLI inshore lifeboat and the fire service inshore vessel were deployed to search the area and were assisted by two private vessels.

No sightings were reported and the crews were stood down at around 10:15am.

The fire service inshore lifeboat was one of the vessels deployed. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey Coastguard says it is working with the other emergency services and will continue to monitor the area throughout the day.