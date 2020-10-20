Guernsey Dairy reveals plan to deal with decline in milk sales

Guernsey Dairy is remodeling its operation and starting a strong marketing campaign to deal with the decline of milk sales.

It follows calls in March to spend £25 million to save Guernsey's Dairy.

The company’s 2020 Business Plan sets out targets to promote the value and enhance the appeal of its products.

In a recent survey, 85% of respondents said Guernsey milk is excellent, and 83% felt strongly or very strongly that it should continue to be produced in the island. 89% of households were regular consumers.

Despite this milk sales have declined in recent years. The business believes this is partly due to the increased competition from plant-based alternatives.

General manager, Andrew Tabel says the dairy is very aware of the changes in consumer habits and that the existing milk-product range is being reviewed.

Together with our marketing partner, we will be looking at making some tactical changes that might include the repositioning of some product lines with different pack sizes, recipes etc. We are also continuing to work on efficiency targets, such as reducing energy and water consumption across the site, as well as the procurement of ingredients, raw materials and transportation. Andrew Tabel, General Manager, Guernsey Dairy

The new marketing plan will look to promote the benefits of local produce. The dairy is also investigating alternative uses for surplus milk, cheese whey and/or ‘fatless’ milk.

The natural health benefits are one of the advantages of locally produced milk, plus our product has only travelled a few miles from ‘grass to glass’. We also plan to carry out further research to better understand consumer preferences, and help inform the future range of products. Andrew Tabel, General Manager, Guernsey Dairy

It has targeted cost savings of £125,000 a year at the current St Andrews facility where the dairy has been based since 1951.

Mr Tabel says, despite operational activities being reviewed regularly, opportunities to improve efficiency are limited by the physical layout and the age of some of the processing equipment.

The development of a new, more modern facility, either at the current site or a new location, will provide further opportunities to introduce operating efficiencies. The States has agreed proposals to progress investigations to a new facility, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

Heritage and biodiversity are also a priority as the plan aims to encourage support and understanding of the dairy industry through education, farm and dairy tours, and school visits.

Milk production remains the most important farm enterprise in Guernsey, with more than half of the island’s 15,250 vergees of agricultural land used by dairy farmers. Sales of milk to the dairy provides their primary source of income. There are currently 13 local dairy farms, and around 1,450 milking cows, producing approximately eight million litres of milk each year.

Our farmers are the primary custodians looking after the island’s countryside with a great deal of pride. What enables them to do that is through the purchase and sale of milk produced on local farms. Andrew Tabel, General Manager, Guernsey Dairy

Guernsey Dairy says it is committed to purchasing all milk produced by local farms and is currently working with farmers to align raw milk production with liquid milk sales whilst maintaining year-round supply. This will reduce costs and improve profitability.

Also highlighted in the plan is that products could soon carry the RSPCA’s "Farm Assured" logo that shows the highest levels of animal welfare are being observed in local milk production. Three of the island’s 13 dairy farms have already completed the accreditation process, with others working towards achieving the standard in 2021.