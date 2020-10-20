Guernsey Police reprimanded for data breach

Guernsey Police has been reprimanded and issued a formal enforcement order for breaching data protection laws.

It comes after an individual lodged a formal complaint regarding the processing of personal data.

The Data Protection Authority has found officers did not process personal data relating to an individual in a lawful, fair or transparent way and that procedures showed a lack of compliance. The personal information was processed without the consent that was needed.

The authority says, as the case relates to a single individual, it does not know of any other complaints. When made aware of the issue, staff sought to destroy the shared information. Data was also shared with two professional teams who the police believed would be able to assist them.

Guernsey Police has started a review into the existing procedures to support those people they deem vulnerable following an admission that the procedure was not compliant with the law.

The force says it thought it was acting in the best way to assist the person in need.