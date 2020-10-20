Guernsey's new Chief Minister's first sit-down interview with ITV Channel

Guernsey will be in a good place in four years time, according to its new Chief minister, just a few days into the job. Deputy Peter Ferbrache also hit back at claims that his reign would see the end of consensus government.

But he has already split opinion by saying that he would have opened Guernsey's borders six weeks ago. ITV reporter Keilan Webster sat down with him today, and began by asking him about the island's latest plan in tackling the pandemic.