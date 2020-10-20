Jersey's slavery links to be debated

Jersey's links to the slave trade could be formally recognised, if States members support a series of measures up for debate today.

Part of Deputy Montfort Tadier's proposition concerns the renaming of Trenton Square in St Helier's International Finance Centre.

It is named after Trenton, the capital of New Jersey, which was titled in honour of the 18th century slave trader William Trent.

He suggests it could be called Benin Square or Trenton-Lenape Square instead, after indigenous people from the New Jersey area.

Why were we not told about the original people of what became New Jersey, and how they were dealt with? It is because we were taught a selective and incomplete history. A victor's history. A white-washed history. A colonialist history. Deputy Montfort Tadier

Deputy Tadier also wants Jersey to mark 23 August each year as International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

He is also asking the Chief Minister to look into whether the island needs an Equality and Human Rights Commission, to complement the anti-discrimination laws passed in recent years.

Deputy Tadier's proposition, and his own four amendments, will be debated today (20 October).

Members will also discuss plans to change the tax system so everyone pays tax on their current year's earnings. Workers who need to be moved from the prior year system will be made to pay back the tax they will owe over a ten year period.

A petition asking the government to write off that tax liability instead, has attracted over five thousand signatures, forcing a States debate on the matter.