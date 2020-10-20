Marina Metro Hotel in Jersey fined £20,000 for breaching coronavirus guidelines

A hotel in Jersey has been fined £20,000 for failing to comply with Public Health coronavirus guidelines.

Salt & Pepper Pots Limited, trading as the Marina Metro hotel in Havre des Pas, was issued the fine following a hearing.

The States Assembly heard that the hotel had been given advice on several occasions about the relevant rules designed to protect islanders from the spread of COVID-19.

States of Jersey Police officers raised concerns after they made two late night visits to the hotel in September. Footage from their body cameras showed customers failing to physical distance, dancing to loud music, shouting and drinking whilst standing, in breach of public health guidance.

On another occasion in the same month, officers flagged up concerns to licensing officials after a private event was held which far exceeded the maximum allowed number of 40 people.

A Prohibition Notice was served on the company. The licensee was also referred to the Licensing Assembly.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Connétable Len Norman, is urging business owners to get in touch with the regulatory bodies to make sure they are operating in a safe manner.