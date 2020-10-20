More than £1 million pledged to help Jersey students catch up on learning

More than £1 million is to be spent in Jersey helping children catch up on the learning they missed during lockdown.

Schools will be offered free or subsidised tutors to run small, intensive support groups. The help will be targeted at children for whom English is an additional language, those with special educational needs, and those already receiving the pupil premium, which pays for extra time with teaching assistants. The 16 month programme will cost £1.3 million.

The Assistant Minister for Education also announced in the States Assembly, that university students from Jersey are being asked to tell the government their travel plans for the Christmas holiday through an online survey which is available to fill in here.

Around 1,600 islanders are studying overseas. The vast majority of these are based in the UK. Given the rise in cases of coronavirus in several university cities, the government is working on a plan to get students back safely.

The survey will enable the Gouvèrnément D’Jérri to better manage a potentially large influx of students over a relatively short period of time. It will also inform the departments of any potential issues with mandatory self-isolation for students and their families and allow better informed consideration of any action that may be required. Deputy Maçon, Assistant Minister for Education

Deputy Maçon also addressed the backlog of student finance grants, and said they had nearly been cleared. The processing had been delayed this year by multiple factors including staff shortages.