Jersey Nightingale Hospital getting heaters fitted for winter

Heating units have been ordered for the temporary Nightingale Hospital on Jersey's Millbrook playing fields.

The facility was initially designed to alleviate pressure on the General Hospital over the summer, if the number of coronavirus cases had overwhelmed the health service. Since the government has extended its contract with the Dutch company that owns the structure until spring 2021, it has to be retrofitted with equipment to make it suitable for the colder months.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, also told the States that work is ongoing to fix leaks identified during heavy rain earlier this year, and to minimise noise coming from the oxygen generating machines.

During Tuesday's States meeting, the Health Minister informed members that the testing laboratory at the Jersey aeroclub should be up to full capacity within a month.

It is currently processing around one thousand PCR swabs a day, with a turn around time of 8-12 hours. Deputy Richard Renouf said it should soon be able to handle two thousand tests a day.

Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place