Price comparison app created in Jersey

Price comparison information for supermarkets will soon be available in Jersey. The new service, from the Jersey Consumer Council, will be accessible online and via a free app.

It will give islanders up-to-date prices for these six shops:

Waitrose

Co-op

M&S

Iceland

Morrisons

Tesco Alliance

Those behind the project say they hope it will enable consumers to make informed choices about their shopping, as well as encouraging greater competition and drive prices down.

It has been a long-term ambition and commitment in my tenure as chairman to deliver a robust, accessible and independent price comparison service for Jersey. Hopefully this is just the start and, with the right resources, will grow into a full price comparison service. Carl Walker, Chairman of the Jersey Consumer Council

The price comparison service will initially focus on 43 shopping basket items, such as bread, eggs and toilet rolls.