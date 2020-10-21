400 students want to return to Guernsey for Christmas

Around 400 students have told the States of Guernsey they would like to return to the island for Christmas, but 300 have yet to book travel.

520 students responded to a survey which was made to help develop plans to support those hoping to come home in December.

They were asked whether they intended to return, whether they had booked travel and any relevant dates. The survey also wanted to remind people about current self-isolation requirements and asked if they would be able to safely self-isolate at home.

Around 100 students said they were undecided about whether to come back, with many saying current self-isolation requirements were a factor.

The survey was sent to all 532 students who are supported via the Higher Education grants team. 150 email responses were also sent by students not directly funded by the States following a request to make contact.

Plans are now being developed to ensure appropriate travel options are available and these will be announced as soon as finalised.