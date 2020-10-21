Confirmed coronavirus case at Jersey school

A person at St John’s Primary School in Jersey has tested positive for coronavirus.

A ‘class bubble’ will now have to isolate. Everyone has been informed.

Pupils will be tested twice, on days five and eight, as long as their parents or carers have consented.

The school will remain open.

The children in isolation will continue to receive school work and will carry on with their education. The premises have been disinfected and the school is continuing to follow the latest Public Health advice. Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills

It comes as Jersey has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

