First Guernsey to Gatwick flight in months set for take off

The first flight in months from Guernsey to Gatwick will take off this afternoon (22 October).

Aurigny originally stopped its services in April due a lack of demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aurigny's website listed seats still for sale Credit: Aurigny

Aurigny’s website shows the GR606 service is scheduled to take off at 2.40pm.

People arriving in Guernsey from the United Kingdom will still need to isolate.

Currently all UK regions are listed as ‘Group A’ meaning passengers must self isolate for 14 days.