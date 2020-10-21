Former Chief Minister fails to win senior role in Guernsey's government

Guernsey's former Chief Minister has failed to gain a senior role in the island's government.

Deputy Gavin St Pier had originally hoped to continue as the island's Chief Minister, but lost that position last week. He has now failed to secure the job of President of the States’ Trading Supervisory Board.

That role has been secured by Deputy Peter Roffey 24 votes to 12.

Deputy Roffey, has also been voted in as the President of Employment and Social Security.

Deputy St Pier lost out on becoming head of the Policy and Resources Committee on Friday October 16, to Deputy Peter Ferbrache. He won by 23 votes to 17 and became Chief Minister.