Guernsey care homes advised to close to visitors following unexplained coronavirus case
Care homes across Guernsey have been advised to temporarily close to visitors by the Guernsey Care Managers Association.
It is due to an unexplained case of coronavirus which was discovered on Tuesday 20 October. Contact tracers and the public health team are still working to find out where it originated from.
The recommendation to close care homes has not come from Guernsey's Public Health.
At least eight care homes have closed to visitors.
We have temporarily closed care homes to visitors and members of the public. This is so we can protect the most vulnerable islanders until more information about the case of Covid-19 is found. This will be reviewed daily.